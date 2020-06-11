WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (6/11)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another weekly press conference on Thursday to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as cases continue to rise in the state.

PHOENIX (AP) — As Arizona sees more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego has criticized Arizona's governor for failing to highlight the “seriousness of the growing public health emergency our state is facing.”

In a letter sent to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday, Gallego asked what the governor plans to do to address the recent surge that has made Arizona a hot spot and pushed some hospitals to near capacity in their intensive care units.

Ducey’s office didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Gallego’s letter. He is set to hold his weekly virus update news conference Thursday afternoon.

Ducey has said the rise in cases was expected and partly the result of increased testing.

But public health experts have said it is clear the increase goes well beyond that, and some have called for the governor to tighten restrictions.