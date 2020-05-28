WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (5/28)

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Doug Ducey held another weekly press conference on Thursday to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward.

Youth sports and summer day camps can resume, and schools will re-open in the fall following closures because of the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday.

Schools chief Kathy Hoffman next week will outline how schools will operate, Ducey said, but it won't be a complete return to normal.

“It will look different. It will feel different. But the idea is that kids will have a more traditional, routine school day where possible and safe,” Ducey said.

Superintendents are making plans to reduce class sizes, create disinfectant protocols and be flexible with parents and employees who have health problems that put them at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19, said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“School supplies so much more than education,” Christ said. “It’s important to get these children back in school, back into a routine."