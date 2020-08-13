WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (08/13)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another weekly press conference to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as cases continue to surge in the state.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Thursday reported 1,351 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths.

The figures reported by the Department of Health Services increased the state's totals to 190,794 confirmed cases with 4,383 deaths.

Coconino County added 20 new cases and zero deaths in Thursday's report, bringing its totals to 3,040 positive cases and 117 deaths.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona peaked about a month ago.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona dropped over the past two weeks, going from 2,523 new cases per day on July 29 to 1,034 new cases per day on Aug. 12.

The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona also declined over the past two weeks, going from 80 deaths per day on July 29 to 59 deaths per day on Aug. 12.