WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (07/30)

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another weekly press conference at 3 p.m. to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as cases continue to surge in the state.

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials have reported a record 172 additional coronavirus deaths in Arizona on Thursday, though nearly half of those were the result of reviews of death certificates.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported another 2,525 cases reported across the state.

Seventy-eight of the 172 additional deaths were reported as a result of death certificate matching.

In all, nearly 171,000 cases and 3,626 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since the pandemic began.

In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continued to trend downward slightly.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people.