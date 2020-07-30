You have permission to edit this article.
WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (07/30)
WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (07/30)

  • Updated
Arizona's rugged individualism poses barrier to mask rules

FILE - In this Thursday, July 9, 2020, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks about the latest coronavirus update in Arizona and benefits of wearing a mask during a news conference in Phoenix.

 Ross D. Franklin

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another weekly press conference at 3 p.m. to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as cases continue to surge in the state.

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials have reported a record 172 additional coronavirus deaths in Arizona on Thursday, though nearly half of those were the result of reviews of death certificates.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported another 2,525 cases reported across the state.

Seventy-eight of the 172 additional deaths were reported as a result of death certificate matching.

In all, nearly 171,000 cases and 3,626 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since the pandemic began.

In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continued to trend downward slightly.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people.

For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

