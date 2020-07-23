WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (07/23)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another weekly press conference at 3 p.m. to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as cases continue to surge in the state.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona topped 3,000 deaths from the coronavirus Thursday as Gov. Doug Ducey prepped for his weekly press conference.

The state Health Services Department reported 89 new deaths, bringing the statewide total since the outbreak began to 3,063. More than 1,000 of those deaths have been reported in the past 15 days.

Coconino County added 38 new cases and two deaths Thursday, bringing its totals to 2,678 positive cases and 108 deaths. There were 247 negative tests in Thursday's results.

The state now has 152,944 confirmed virus cases, with an additional 2,335 reported Thursday. The number of actual infections in Arizona and elsewhere is thought to be much higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.