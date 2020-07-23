WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (07/23)

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another weekly press conference at 3 p.m. to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as cases continue to surge in the state.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona topped 3,000 deaths from the coronavirus Thursday as Gov. Doug Ducey prepped for his weekly press conference.
The state Health Services Department reported 89 new deaths, bringing the statewide total since the outbreak began to 3,063. More than 1,000 of those deaths have been reported in the past 15 days.
Coconino County added 38 new cases and two deaths Thursday, bringing its totals to 2,678 positive cases and 108 deaths. There were 247 negative tests in Thursday's results.
The state now has 152,944 confirmed virus cases, with an additional 2,335 reported Thursday. The number of actual infections in Arizona and elsewhere is thought to be much higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
In other developments, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone’s office confirmed that inmates started a disturbance last week at jail over their frustrations with COVID-19 prevention measures as they were being moved into and out of jail pods.
Seven inmates in the Saguaro Jail refused orders to return to their beds during the July 13 disturbance, leading detention officers to launch pepper balls, the agency said.
Agency spokeswoman Norma Gutierrez said one inmate threw a chair and water bottle, but neither was in the direction of detention officers. “At no time have inmates taken control of any area of the Saguaro Jail or physically attack staff,” Gutierrez said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.