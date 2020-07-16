WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (07/16)

"I think we can pull this off ... but it requires people to follow the rules," Robbins said after listing hand washing, face coverings and distancing as essential steps.

In other developments:

— The daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona held steady for a second day, state health officials reported Thursday.

Arizona tallied another 3,259 confirmed cases, only two more cases than reported the previous day and below record days where the count reached almost 5,000. The latest number of additional deaths came out to 58. The number of hospitalizations, ICU bed occupancy and ventilator use for COVID-19 patients also changed little. Hospital capacity statewide was reported to be around 89%.

Coconino County added 54 new cases and three deaths on Thursday, bringing its totals to 2,490 positive cases and 102 deaths.

While some wonder if this could be a sign of a flattening of the curve, experts say it's too soon to tell.

In total, Arizona has seen more than 134,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,492 related deaths. However, the number of cases could be far higher because many people have not been tested, and some can be infected without feeling sick.

— More than 100 city of Phoenix employees including librarians and police officers are being urged to serve as support staff at federal COVID-19 testing sites. They can volunteer for paid four-hour shifts, the Arizona Republic reported. They will have personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer available.