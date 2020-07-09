WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (07/09)

It approved 16 of the 35 waiver requests on Tuesday after Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association President Ann-Marie Alameddin sent a letter July 1 requesting increased flexibility for hospitals.

Requirements that were waived include rules that hospitals must post patient rights language and give patients or their representatives written rights statements upon admission; that patients have a right to privacy when communicating with staff; and that hospitals prohibit seclusion of patients except in emergencies or in behavioral health settings.

“This is to provide optimal patient care and sometimes regulations get in the way of doing that,” Alameddin told the Arizona Republic, adding that it is for legal reasons and is not intended to diminish provided care.

Hospitals also asked to waive a requirement that hospital administrators ensure a patient is not subject to abuse or neglect because “hard choices must be made to save patients,” the hospitals say they do not want those choices to provide grounds to allege a patient has been abused or neglected.

The association also requested that requirements that patients not be discriminated against based on race, national origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, marital status or diagnosis also be waived.