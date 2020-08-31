WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press availability for COVID-19 and the flu (08/31)

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another weekly press conference to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as well as a plan of action for the upcoming flu season.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 174 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths.
The state Department of Health Services said Monday that the number of cases total since the pandemic began stands at 201,835. The number of deaths remains 5,029 after officials realized a death had been counted twice.
Hospitalizations, including ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage, continue to inch downward.
Meanwhile, a bar near Arizona State University in Tempe became the third metro Phoenix establishment to have its liquor license suspended over the weekend for violating requirements to reopen under coronavirus protocol.
State health officials have been watching for bars that are in violation of social distancing, masking, dancing, standing and table occupancy limitations in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order issued June 29.
Navajo Nation health officials report 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and one additional death.
The latest numbers released Sunday bring the total number of people infected to 9,800 with 502 known deaths.
Tribal health officials said 94,403 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 7,057 have recovered.
The Navajo Nation lifted its stay-at-home order on Aug. 16, but is asking residents to leave their homes only for emergencies or essential activities.
Much of the Navajo Nation has been closed since March as the coronavirus swept through the vast reservation that extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.
The majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover. For some people it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.
