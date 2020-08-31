WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press availability for COVID-19 and the flu (08/31)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another weekly press conference to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as well as a plan of action for the upcoming flu season.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 174 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths.

The state Department of Health Services said Monday that the number of cases total since the pandemic began stands at 201,835. The number of deaths remains 5,029 after officials realized a death had been counted twice.

Hospitalizations, including ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage, continue to inch downward.

Meanwhile, a bar near Arizona State University in Tempe became the third metro Phoenix establishment to have its liquor license suspended over the weekend for violating requirements to reopen under coronavirus protocol.

State health officials have been watching for bars that are in violation of social distancing, masking, dancing, standing and table occupancy limitations in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order issued June 29.