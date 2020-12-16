WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press availability for COVID-19 (12/16)

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another press conference to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as cases continue to rise across the state and the country.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday tied a previous record for coronavirus deaths in one day during the current virus surge while its available hospital bed capacity dropped to a record-low since the start of the pandemic.

And there's no end in sight, according to Arizona State University researchers who are tracking the pandemic.

The state is now seeing higher case numbers than it did when Arizona was a national hotspot in June and July. There are fewer measures in place to slow the spread and limited backup resources for hospitals than were available in the summer, said Dr. Joshua LaBaer, executive director of ASU's Biodesign Institute.