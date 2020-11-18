WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press availability for COVID-19 (11/18)

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another press conference to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as cases continue to rise across the state and the country.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise with over 3,000 newly confirmed cases and more than 50 additional deaths.

The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday tallied 3,206 new cases and 53 more deaths. Arizona now has seen a case total of 283,102 and a death toll of 6,365.

Coconino County added 44 cases and one death in Wednesday's report, bringing its totals to 6,428 positive cases and 152 deaths.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, the number of hospitalizations is now on par to where it was in June with 1,700 patients. Those include nearly 400 people in intensive care unit beds.

The state had approximately 3,500 hospitalizations on a daily basis in mid-July during the peak of last summer’s surge but fewer than 500 some days in late September before the latest rise started.