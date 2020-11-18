WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press availability for COVID-19 (11/18)

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another press conference to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as cases continue to rise across the state and the country.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise with over 3,000 newly confirmed cases and more than 50 additional deaths.
The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday tallied 3,206 new cases and 53 more deaths. Arizona now has seen a case total of 283,102 and a death toll of 6,365.
Coconino County added 44 cases and one death in Wednesday's report, bringing its totals to 6,428 positive cases and 152 deaths.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, the number of hospitalizations is now on par to where it was in June with 1,700 patients. Those include nearly 400 people in intensive care unit beds.
The state had approximately 3,500 hospitalizations on a daily basis in mid-July during the peak of last summer’s surge but fewer than 500 some days in late September before the latest rise started.
Health officials have said the state’s recent surge is tied to factors including businesses and schools reopening and public fatigue with precautions such as mask-wearing.
Meanwhile, Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 146 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
The latest figures released Monday night bring the total number of known cases to 13,744 with 605 known deaths.
Tribal health officials said 141,166 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 8,011 have recovered.
On Monday, the Navajo Nation reinstated a stay-at-home lockdown for the entire reservation. Under the order, tribal offices will be closed and new closures and safety measures will be required for businesses.
