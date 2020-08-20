WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press availability for COVID-19 (08/20)

The sharp rise in cases started about two weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey allowed stay-at-home orders to expire on May 15, and bars, nightclubs and other large venues became packed with patrons.

In mid-June, Ducey relented and allowed local governments to require people to wear masks in public. On June 29, he ordered bars, nightclubs and water parks to close as daily case counts neared 5,000 a day.

Those actions appeared to have a major effect, with new cases dropping quickly.

The Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 723 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 196,280 cases and 4,684 deaths.

COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics posted by the Department of Health Services have returned to levels last reported in early June.

While the COVID-19 burden on hospitals “has been decreasing, it is important for everyone to continue working to prevent a new surge," the department said on Twitter. “Wear a mask, stay home if you are sick, and physically distance while in public."

Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages of cases and deaths in Arizona continued to decline over the past two weeks.