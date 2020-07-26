Unhappy hour: Bar owners sue, call Ducey closure order unconstitutional

Several groups have lined up on Ducey’s side in the latest case, filing friend of the court briefs that defend the governor’s ability to declare an emergency and act to stop the spread of the disease, which they say he has done.

The briefs, filed Thursday with the Supreme Court, come from groups as diverse as the Arizona Board of Regents, which noted bars affected by the order “surround each university” in the state, and from the Arizona and Greater Phoenix chambers of commerce, which called the executive order “an important step to mitigate the expanding reach and wreckage of this pandemic.”

Other briefs came from Maricopa County and the Arizona Department of Health Services, whose director, Dr. Cara Christ claimed that bars are especially unsafe during the pandemic.

“Most everyone enjoys going out with friends, family, and even strangers to have a drink and celebrate something, or even just to unwind after a long day,” Christ said in the department’s brief. “In times of pandemic, what we do during ‘normal’ times must take a back seat to public health and safety. This is one of those times.”