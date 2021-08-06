Tourists returning to Grand Canyon, but not like before the pandemic, business owners say

GRAND CANYON – Grand Canyon National Park has seen a rebound in domestic visitors in 2021, but not enough to compensate for the volume of international travelers the park usually attracts, officials say.

Since May 2020, parts of the park have been accessible for tourists who abide by COVID-19 guidelines, which instructs people who aren’t fully vaccinated to wear face masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces, among other measures. Local businesses still are adjusting to reduced visitation as a result of the pandemic in 2020.

“This year, our numbers are trending up as the country gets vaccinated and people are more comfortable traveling again,” Superintendent Ed Keable said. “But we’re not at 100%. We’re somewhere in the neighborhood of maybe 70 to 75%.”

The park saw about 6.2 million visitors in 2019, Keable said. About 50% fewer tourists visited the park in 2020, in part because of its closure for seven weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through June 2021, about 1.8 million people have visited, according to Park Service data.

Keable said about 30% to 40% of tourists are traditionally international travelers.