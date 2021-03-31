TGen is testing cats and dogs in Arizona for COVID-19

“I wish there was appropriate testing at that point for cats and dogs and house pets because we were just really unsure about what to do,” Harris said. “We were like, ‘Oh, our cat has COVID and COVID is killing this many people, so how is he, a cat, going to react to something like that? Is it lethal for animals?’

“There weren’t any studies yet about it, so there was a lot of anxiety and being unsure.”

TGen hopes to answer some of those questions. Hayley Yaglom, a genomic epidemiologist and lead TGen investigator on the study, said TGen is looking to enroll about 100 dogs and cats across Arizona that are living in households with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks. Trained veterinary staff then will visit the home to collect nasal, fecal and blood samples from the pets.

“A project like this can leverage those to help us learn more about COVID and animals,” Yaglom said. “We want to do this project to be able to support the pet-owner community and the veterinary community and to learn more about what could be happening in our state with all of these new strains.”