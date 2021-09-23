Shuffle off the buffalo: Groups push to ship, not shoot, Canyon bison

WASHINGTON -- A planned hunt of bison on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon this week appears to be moving forward, despite last-minute pleas by lawmakers in Colorado to move the animals there instead.

The hunt, which has been in the works for months, is just one way the National Park Service hopes to reduce the size of the herd, from about 600 bison now to 200 by 2025, a number that wildlife officials say could live in the park without causing environmental damage.

More than 45,000 people applied to be one of the 12 sharpshooters who will be selected for the hunt, a pilot program that will mark the first time hunting is allowed within the confines of the park.

Environmentalists agree that there are too many bison for the health of the park, but they question the value of killing just 12. Instead, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said that the animals should be moved to his state, where they can “live and roam free at the Southern Plains Land Trust in Bent County.”

“I urge Interior and the National Park Service to consider this practical Colorado situation,” Polis said in a statement Tuesday.