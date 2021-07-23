Q&A: How one warrior mobilized to deliver water to the Navajo Nation

When we last spoke with you, the pandemic was at its height. How did COVID-19 affect the Navajo Nation, and how are residents doing now?

One of the biggest impacts was how many people got sick and died. A lot of family members and people I know came down with it. … I lost family members, as well. It helps you put things into a better perspective as to why you decided to do it, and why you feel like you should continue, even though the pandemic has lessened. I can’t say it’s gone away.

There are still homes without drinking water, still homes without running water, still homes in the far areas of the Navajo Nation that won’t ever have it.

How has the Water Warriors campaign grown?

I’m still working off of crowdfunding, donations and help until we can get some grant funding and salaries put together. We’re growing at our own speed. Our group is not in a hurry to get to any giant, tremendous, humongous goals. We’re just trying to evolve accordingly, keep our head down, stay busy, and just keep getting people help out there. …