Politics and bedfellows: Nez, Lizer address Democratic, GOP conventions

Bill Scheel, partner at Javelina Consulting, said it’s not unusual for Navajo presidential tickets to be split ticket, and not surprising.

“I really think, from a Navajo perspective, it makes sense,” Scheel said. “So much of their fate is tied up with the federal government, so they really need to maintain good relations with both parties.”

Scheel said the fact that the two men can work together may be helped by the fact that their offices are not that partisan to begin with.

Nez told the Arizona Republic last week that Democrats take the party affiliation of Navajos for granted at their own risk.

“I think there’s a perception out there that Native Americans always vote Democrat, and because of that, there’s no need to do outreach,” Nez said. “I beg to differ. Now, more so than ever, Native communities throughout the country are important. It may be the swing vote.”

Lizer, who was one of the first speakers at Tuesday’s RNC, said that’s true at all levels of government.

“We are well represented in the state. We are well represented across the land. If our people could see that and not be so critical, but you can’t please them all,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0