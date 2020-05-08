Plan to ‘revive’ uranium mining called unneeded, unwanted by advocates

Canyon Mine is renewing their aquifer protection permit with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality that manages the level of oversight on aquifer contamination. Reimondo and others protested their current permit at a public forum in 2019, demanding the department push for closer oversight on groundwater contamination. Reimondo said she expects a decision on the permit in the near future.

There has been no indication that Canyon Mine will be revitalized in response to the federal administration, but the Trust is concerned because it is one of a few mines in the region close to where uranium is processed at the White Mesa Mill in Southern Utah.

“As the federal government starts to aid the uranium industry, something that wasn’t attractive for a while because the prices were just so low, could start stirring up more interest and renewing some of the political pressure on the mining bans,” Reimondo said.

Since the Colorado River supplies water for 40 million Americans, Blackledge fears the potential downstream results of uranium pollution.

“Why strengthen the uranium mining industry knowing that it’s dirty and dangerous and leaves behind a toxic trail?” Blackledge said of the administration proposal.