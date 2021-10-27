Overlanding community seeks path to a more sustainable future

FLAGSTAFF – Reagan Evans’ passion for overlanding and nature conservation is rooted in fond childhood experiences of outdoor adventures with his family.

Overlanding is a form of self-sufficient, off-grid adventure seeking that commonly uses large SUVs and pickup trucks to travel to remote locations using established roads and trails, store outdoor equipment and camp, often for extended periods. To most overlanders, the journey is the goal.

Evans, 46, an Overland Expo Foundation scholarship recipient and full-time traveler from Texas, said overlanders take to natural habitats to explore new sights or get away from civilization.

“I would take vehicles and go explore places that got a little bit further away from the crowds, whether it was a national park or state park, just getting a little further down the road or off the road was really appealing,” Evans said. “And then as the means of travel changed, motorcycles gave even more freedom, where all we needed was a goat trail to follow and we found some amazing vistas.”