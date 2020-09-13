Native youth navigate complex, contradictory jurisdictions

“It doesn’t matter, really, who’s president in terms of Indian Country, in terms of funding,” Eid said. “I’m confident that we are spending less on Indians per capita now than we did last administration than we did the administration before.”

Many tribal justice systems and programs are funded by short-term grants that tribes have to compete for and that may have limited uses, according to the Congress of American Indians report.

Durham said there aren’t many programs or mentorship opportunities to keep young people occupied on reservations.

“The youth that have the most successful outlook are those who are in sports,” he said, “because that’s something that actually keeps them accountable to dreaming about a future, and they have a coach that is speaking into their life and directing them and guiding them.”

Durham attributes his success after prison to becoming a Christian and the influence of his mentor, Frank James, a minister who taught cartoon drawing and led Bible studies in the Coconino County Juvenile Detention Center. James let Durham live with him for a year before Durham moved to Phoenix to enroll in Teen Challenge, a Christian rehabilitation center.