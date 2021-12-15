Morning commute Wednesday in Flagstaff area icy after storm's surge

The northern Arizona area was thawing out from a quick-hitting storm late Tuesday night through the early hours of Wednesday that closed highways and created slick, icy conditions for the morning commute.

The Arizona Department of Transportation alerted motorists to multiple closures Wednesday, including stretches of Interstate 40 near Winona, Holbrook and Houck where travel was stopped due to accidents. Hours later, traffic near Flagstaff had cleared up, but there was still snow and ice from near Ash Fork all the way to the New Mexico state line.

Interstate 17 southbound near Cordes Junction also closed for about six hours overnight because of a crash that blocked both lanes.

Several areas in and around Flagstaff saw between 2 and 3 inches of snow, while Arizona Snowbowl received 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service -- Flagstaff.

Although the storm dropped less snow than expected, it brought blustery conditions that made visibility difficult. Several parts of northern Arizona saw wind gusts above 60 miles per hour, including Williams (68 mph) and Snowbowl (67 mph), while the Flagstaff Airport recorded a peak gust of 59 mph. Some brief power outages were reported due to the winds taking down power lines.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the system brought rain to the region, including more than seven-tenths of an inch in Flagstaff and .66 inches in Munds Park. The city is still about 10 inches below its average snowfall for the season to this point, but precipitation is above average for the year.

Looking forward, the forecast calls for sunny skies over the seven days, with high temperatures in the mid-30s through Saturday rising into the mid-40s early next week. Overnight lows will continue to be well below freezing.

