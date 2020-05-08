Lawsuit over Arizona's stay-at-home order to be heard in court Friday

"That's a deprivation of liberty," he said, telling people under what conditions they can leave their homes. "The freedom to leave your home and wander about without any specific purpose is a constitutionally protected freedom."

Johnson, however, said the governor's order itself undermines McGhee's arguments. He pointed out it allows people to exercise constitutionally protected rights subject to "appropriate physical distancing to the extent feasible."

"To the extent that freedom of movement and travel are constitutionally protected, they fall within this express authorization," Johnson wrote. And he said that the order spells out that individuals need not "provide documentation or proof of their activities to justify their activities under this order."

McGhee, however, said that provides small comfort when the governor himself has repeatedly emphasized that violations of any of his emergency orders subject individuals to up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Much of the argument may come down to exactly how dangerous COVID-19 is and whether that is enough for the governor to declare an emergency and restrict activities. And that could turn on the definition of a "pandemic."

The World Health Organization on March 11 did use that term to define the outbreak.