Judge rules that Arizona can't charge Flagstaff for minimum wage -- for now

Add in other agencies and the bill to Flagstaff topped $1.1 million.

Smith pointed out, though, that the law requires the assessment to be made no later than July 31 of each year. Only thing is, the current version of the law -- the one with the Flagstaff assessment -- did not become effective until Sept. 29.

Put simply, the judge said, it came too late.

Monday's ruling still allows the state to seek to enforce the assessment -- and to defend the law allowing assessments should other cities follow suit -- following a full trial. But Smith, in his 12-page ruling, made it clear he sees other problems with the statute beyond the state missing the July 31 deadline.

It starts, the judge said, with the fact that the law provides no direction or guidance in how each state agency computes its cost, making it sort of arbitrary.

"Thus, there is not a uniform methodology," he wrote.

"Each budget unit could include or exclude whatever parameters its leadership wanted," Smith continued. "And each could employ whatever methodology its leadership chose."

That, the judge said, is difficult to reconcile with Proposition 202 and its specific permission for cities to choose a higher minimum wage.