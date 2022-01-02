Here is Arizona's system for counting COVID deaths

If someone in Arizona tests positive for COVID-19 and dies, it’s likely they’ll be counted as a COVID-19 death on the state’s data dashboard. But it’s not inevitable.

Take for example an individual who is injured in a car crash and ends up in a hospital where they test positive for COVID-19. If that person later dies from their accident injuries, they are not counted as a COVID-19 death in Arizona.

A COVID-19 death is listed on a death certificate as a natural manner of death, so if a death certificate says accident, suicide or homicide, it shouldn’t be counted as a COVID-19 death.

But if someone is a late-stage cancer patient who tests positive for COVID-19, gets sick and dies, that could be classified as a COVID-19 death, though it would need investigating, said Shane Brady, deputy state epidemiologist at the Arizona Department of Health Services.

It all depends on the disease process when the medical certifier — a person qualified to sign a death certificate — looks at what actually caused their death and whether the virus contributed to their death, Brady told the Arizona Republic.

“So if it’s completely unrelated to COVID but they have COVID, then it would not be classified,” said Jessica Rigler, assistant director for the division of public health preparedness at the Arizona Department of Health Services. “If COVID took over and there’s significant respiratory involvement that led to death then it may be classified as COVID.”

Counting COVID-19 deaths is not straightforward. There are two different definitions of what constitutes a COVID-19 death that officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services use to analyze data: a real-time surveillance total that is updated daily on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard, and the official vital statistics tally for end-of-year reporting.

The two definitions have resulted in different COVID-19.death totals for 2020 but both numbers provide useful public health information, officials say.

Here are some questions and answers about counting COVID-19 deaths in Arizona based on state data and an interview with Rigler and Brady:

Q: What are the two ways that the state tabulates COVID-19 deaths in Arizona?

A: The state’s surveillance team classifies a COVID-19 death using a standardized national definition from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists: It’s any death certificate that lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 or an equivalent term as the underlying cause of death or as a significant condition contributing to death, or if it’s a death that public health determines to be caused by COVID-19, according to state health officials.

Using that broader definition, the state as of Dec. 16 had recorded 23,344 COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, 10,395 of which happened in 2020 and 12,915 through Dec. 16 this year, according to the daily-updated data dashboard. (Thirty-four deaths that didn’t have a known date of death as of Dec. 16 are included in the overall sum but not assigned to a year.)

The surveillance team does some detective work to put deaths on the dashboard by matching positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state’s Medical Electronic Disease Surveillance Intelligence System (MEDSIS), with individuals who have died on death certificates where COVID-19 is listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death. The team also may add a case to MEDSIS based on information from a death certificate.

But there’s also a narrower definition of what constitutes a COVID-19 death, used for a different purpose. When Arizona tallied deaths where COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate as the underlying cause of death for its annual vital statistics reporting, the total for 2020 was 8,430 deaths, not 10,395. That’s a difference of nearly 2,000 deaths.

In those other 2,000 deaths, COVID-19 may have been categorized as a contributing cause but not listed as the underlying cause of death Those deaths are often cases where the COVID-19 disease process progresses to death from another underlying or pre-existing condition, state health department spokesperson Tom Herrmann wrote in an email.

Q: When would COVID-19 be a contributor to a death but not the underlying cause?

A: A person may have an official cause of death of sepsis secondary to kidney failure as a result of diabetes, but COVID-19 infection was a contributing factor to the condition that led to death, he wrote.

The underlying cause of death is one single field on the death certificate and if that includes the medical code for COVID-19 then it’s included in the official vital statistics tally. Underlying cause of death is defined as the thing that initiated the chain of events and directly led to the individual’s death, Brady said.

“The vital statistics death data comes from the standardized way that we have counted deaths due to all causes in the state of Arizona for decades. And those look different” because of the different methodologies for counting deaths,” Rigler said.

“So some people say we’re counting too many deaths, some people say we’re counting too few deaths, and I think it depends on what you want to see out of the data and which data source you look at, what your conclusions are from all of that.”

Q: What about overall (COVID and non-COVID) deaths in Arizona? Have they increased since non-pandemic years?

A: The number of total deaths from all causes tells an important part of the story when it comes to understanding COVID-19 deaths.

Between 2016 and 2019, between 56,480 and 60,161 people in Arizona died per year and population growth ranged between 1.6% and 2% annually.

In 2020, the number of deaths in the state jumped by 26% to 75,700, state data shows.

During the first 11 months of 2021, the preliminary total number of deaths in the state is 72,595, which is 9% higher than total deaths during the first 11 months of 2020 and 32% higher than total deaths in the state during the first 11 months of 2019.

The numbers indicate that something significant happened to make the total number of deaths dramatically jump between 2019 and 2020 and increase to an even higher level in 2021.

“We’d definitely expect to see more deaths come in (for 2021), even for months prior to December, just because of how long sometimes it can take to certify deaths. When we’re doing internal review for other morbidities here, we typically give it a three-month lag or so, three to four-month lag, when we’re looking at deaths,” Rigler said.

Q: How many deaths in Arizona were classified as COVID-19 this year?

A: So far this year, the state has reported 12,915 COVID-19 deaths that occurred through Dec. 16. Those are deaths where COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death, a contributing cause of death or determined to be related by public health investigation. That number is expected to rise as death reports are submitted and reviewed.

That’s more than the 10,395 Arizonans who died from COVID-19 in 2020. The more narrow definition, where COVID-19 had to be listed as the underlying cause of death, lowers that count to 8,430 for 2020.

Q: Are there ever deaths where no cause is found?

A: Yes, and that’s typical each year. Close to 3,200 deaths from 2021 don’t yet have causes of death assigned, in addition to nearly 1,500 deaths from 2020, Brady said.

About half of those are still unknown because the death happened out of state and there’s a delay in reporting, so getting the full cause of death can take weeks or months, he said. In other cases, there may be slowdowns with medical examiner investigations or other circumstances.

Having around 3,000 deaths of indeterminate cause is not unusual during a year, Brady said.

Q: What do health statisticians mean when they talk about excess deaths during the pandemic?

A: An overall, unusual increase in deaths, where not all of the increase can be accounted for by COVID-19 death data.

In Arizona, overall deaths increased by 26% or by 15,539 deaths between 2019 and 2020. COVID-19 deaths, using the broader definition of a COVID-19 death, accounted for 10,395 of those deaths, leaving an increase of 8% or 5,144 non-COVID-19 deaths between 2019 and 2020 above and beyond what would have been expected in a normal year.

An 8% increase in deaths is not typical in Arizona. While some increase is expected because of population growth, deaths on average pre-pandemic increased by between 1% and 4% per year.

Those extra, “excess” deaths in 2020 that were not part of the COVID-19 tabulation and some could be from an undercount of COVID-19 deaths.

More likely, though, the extra deaths more indirectly resulted from the pandemic, like overdoses, delayed health care and suicide or violence that occurred in situations exacerbated by shutdowns and isolation.

“We saw a lot of delays in health care-seeking behavior, particularly early on in the pandemic,” Rigler said. “There’s excessive all-cause mortality as we talk about it, from a number of reasons, not just COVID. Although there were a significant number of COVID deaths.”

Q: If someone dies of COVID-19 in another state, is it included in Arizona’s data?

A: Yes. Arizona residents are included in Arizona’s COVID-19 data, even if they died out of state. In that case, the other state will send the report to Arizona, which sometimes causes delays, but they are ultimately counted in Arizona data.

Q: What if a tourist or winter visitor dies of COVID-19 in Arizona? Is that included in Arizona COVID-19 data?

A: No, unless they list an Arizona residence. Deaths are counted in the state of residence, not in the state where they happened. So if a snowbird from South Dakota dies in Arizona and lists their address in Arizona, then they’re counted as an Arizona death. But if their address is listed as South Dakota, public health officials transfer that information to South Dakota.

Q: Why are COVID-19 deaths sometimes subtracted from the state dashboard?

A: Health officials routinely do data cleaning and data matching to make sure the death count is accurate and that there aren’t duplicates. A death can be subtracted from a county, for example, if it’s found that the person who died was actually a resident of a different county. That’s why smaller counties sometimes report minus a few deaths on the state dashboard.

Another reason deaths sometimes get subtracted is if the same death was entered by two different reporting sources. Health officials will figure that out and then merge the two cases into one in their database.

Rigler said this kind of data cleaning usually happens behind the scenes before data reports are issued typically weekly or monthly, but with daily reporting in the case of COVID-19, the data cleaning has to happen on a different timeline, making those processes more visible to the public.

Q: Do most COVID-19 patients in Arizona die in the hospital or at home?

A: It’s unclear. Brady said that’s not something the state tracks with its surveillance system because the information is coming in from a number of sources, but that information may be included on death certificates.

Q: Is there a death certificate for everyone who dies in Arizona and who signs it?

A: Yes. Every death must have a death certificate, and it has to be filled out a certain way in a specified amount of time, based on national standards.

When a person dies, a “medical certifier” fills out a death certificate. That could be a medical examiner, the physician attending at the time of death or another doctor that certifies the death due to some cause to the best of their knowledge. If the death is investigated, certifiers can update death certificates based on new information.

“Medical certifiers may amend that data just based upon their investigations, autopsies, all the clinical information, Brady said. “They may order a number of different tests. The process for determining those underlying causes of death can be complicated, especially with some of these complicated clinical pictures that people present with.”

Q: What are the challenges with recording COVID-19 death data?

A: Filling out death certificates with underlying and contributing causes of death has a human factor that often includes a judgment call. If someone dies at home of natural causes, there may not be an autopsy that would answer for certain what specific underlying condition caused their death.

Someone who dies of a respiratory condition might not have a positive COVID-19 test recorded, and may test negative after their death because of specimen quality, but a medical certifier could point to COVID-19 given disease progression or other factors.

Q: Is the state ever wrong about classifying a COVID-19 death?

A: Yes, probably, but health officials say there are processes in place to make sure they capture COVID-19 deaths as accurately as possible.

Rigler emphasized that the state is not overcounting COVID-19 deaths or including non-COVID deaths in the overall count.

“We’ve faced that criticism before: ‘Oh everyone who had COVID is going to get counted as a COVID death even if they die in a car accident.’ That’s not true. We have lots of systematic data-cleaning processes in place in order to make sure that we’re conducting a thorough review,” she said.

“Are there human errors sometimes where someone could categorize something improperly because there’s humans at every step of this process? Sure, I think that would account for a handful, but not a systematic issue in which COVID deaths are being overcounted,” Rigler said.

Q: Are COVID-19 deaths in vaccinated and unvaccinated people?

A: Yes, but the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths since the vaccine became available have been in people who were not fully vaccinated.

As of Dec. 6 there had been a total of 608 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths in fully vaccinated people in the state, which works out to a breakthrough death rate of 0.02% among all the fully vaccinated people.

A breakthrough COVID-19 infection is a positive COVID-19 infection that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated. Even though booster shots are now being recommended, “fully vaccinated” is still defined as two shots in a two-dose series of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Unvaccinated people were about 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people, according to state data from October.

“It’s so hard to watch this as it continues through the pandemic, especially given the fact that we have a tool that can help prevent the vast majority of deaths,” Rigler said.

“It’s just another reason that we so strongly urge people to get vaccinated and get their boosters, especially those that are older, because those are the ones at highest risk of death.”

