Ghost tours in Flagstaff, Tombstone scare up more business during COVID pandemic

Before the pandemic, Jones said, the business had one guide offering tours for Friday and Saturday nights. But as performers and friends in the entertainment industry were being laid off and families wanted to travel again, the company saw a business opportunity. Now, they have five guides giving tours Tuesday through Saturday, with a special kids tour geared toward ages 5 to 12.

“We’re in a unique position because COVID didn’t hit us prior to October of last year because we just completely changed the way we do business,” he said. “My business is very privileged in the sense that it does not operate indoors, so a lot of the constraints that happened for indoor business owners haven’t directly impacted us.”

In an effort to help other businesses get back on their feet, Freaky Foot Tours tries to steer tourists to other downtown businesses.

“I believe everyone benefits when the local economy is doing better,” Jones said. “Almost all the stops are places you can actually go into, so we try to do a plug for them, too.”

Widen is a senior tour guide for the national tourism company’s Tombstone location. At night, he takes customers fascinated by the paranormal on a walking tour around town to some haunted locations, including Big Nose Kate’s Saloon and the infamous Bird Cage Theatre.