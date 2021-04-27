Get ready for a busy year fighting wildfires, experts in Arizona warn

Arizona already has seen a few fires this year, and experts say the state is likely to experience another major year for wildfires.

In April alone, the Margo Fire in Pinal County burned about 1,100 acres, and another blaze continues to burn southwest of Heber. Last Monday, a fire started southeast of Whiteriver and has burned 1,800 acres, according to InciWeb. And the Flag Fire near Kingman started over the weekend and is up to 1,400 acres thus far.

Tiffany Davila, public affairs officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said there likely will be widespread fire activity across the state by June. One reason, she said, is plentiful dried vegetation that fuels fire.

“When we’re talking about early activity in those particular areas, central and southern Arizona, we still have a carryover of fine fuel from last year and some unburned areas,” Davila said. “It’s just pretty much an abundance of this grass fuel type.”

Arizona had one of the driest monsoon seasons on record last year, and much of the state is in severe to exceptional drought. That’s not expected to change any time soon.