Flagstaff shelter waits for federal relief funds to house COVID-free population

But even with the governor’s grant, Altenbaugh admitted she and other nonprofits have seen funds running dry as people, organizations and municipalities become more economically strained. She sees the current grant as a temporary solution to the pandemic’s economic impacts.

“All I know is that I’m running out of options,” Altenbaugh said. “I have 250 people I’ve been able to maintain as COVID-19 negative. I don’t know beyond the next week or two weeks if I’m going to be able to do that and if I’m going to have to bring them back into the congregate settings, which is a community problem.”

People in the shelter’s care who are vulnerable to the virus have described the hotel rooms and associated services as the last thing keeping them safe.

Dawn Masters, an unsheltered woman staying at the hotel, said her doctor told her that COVID-19 would be a death sentence for her in light of her pre-existing health conditions. She sat with two of her friends staying at the hotel as she explained how she volunteered at a local nonprofit before COVID-19 struck.

“Most people take it for granted that they have a home,” Masters said. “They have a place where they for the most part know that COVID isn’t there, can’t get there. We don’t have that.”