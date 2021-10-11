Elden Pueblo program manager receives Governor's Heritage Award

Lisa Deem of Flagstaff has been awarded a 2021 Governor's Heritage Honor Preservation Award for her work with the Elden Pueblo Project in Flagstaff, a nonprofit educational partner of the Arizona Natural History Association and the Coconino National Forest, along with other educational initiatives that focus on the science of archaeology, regional history and cultural resource stewardship.

Deem first became involved with the Elden Pueblo Project in 2001 and has served as the project’s program manager since 2003, according to a press release.

Deem has substantially expanded the educational initiatives offered at Elden Pueblo, according to Coconino Forest archaeologist Peter Pilles, who nominated her for the award. She developed a Scout workshop, earning badges in archaeology for both Boy and Girl Scouts. During COVID-19 closures from March 2020 through July 2021, he added, Deem developed several online programs to aid teachers and conducted online, interactive Zoom programs for classes. In 2007, Lisa enrolled Elden Pueblo as the first Arizona site in the "Hands on the Land" program, a national consortium of public lands agencies supporting outdoor classrooms for schools and teachers across the country. About 2,000 students from Boy and Girl Scouts and public, private and charter schools, annually attend Elden Pueblo programs.