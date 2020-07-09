Ducey issues executive order to cap restaurants at 50% capacity for in-person dining

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday capped restaurants at half of their capacity but declined to shut them down entirely as he looks to beat back one of the world's largest outbreaks of the coronavirus.
Ducey also said the state will increase testing with a focus on low-income areas of Phoenix as many people report it's hard or impossible to find tests. Most people are waiting up to a week or more for test results.
He encouraged people to continue sacrificing, noting the early signs of potential improvement nearly two weeks after he ordered the closure of bars and gyms and urged people to stay home whenever possible.
Arizona continues to report record highs for hospitalizations and use of ventilators. After a drop in the number of additional cases reported in the early part of the week, they shot back above 4,000 on Thursday.
“We are seeing some better results,” Ducey, a Republican, said during a televised news conference. “We need to see more. But the actions we took 10 days ago are making a difference. We need to increase this difference.”
Arizona has emerged as a national hotspot since Ducey loosened stay-home restrictions in mid-May, drawing national attention to the state and Ducey's response to the outbreak.
“I hear the criticism and I know that there are differing opinions out there on how Arizona has handled this virus,” Ducey said. He said his decisions aren't influenced by criticism in the press or by political considerations.
Ducey said he developed his plan to limit restaurant capacity in conjunction with industry representatives. His action fell short of the complete closure of dine-in services he implemented during the spring, which lifted May 15.
