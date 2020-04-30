Ducey extends stay-home order; Flagstaff, Coconino County to follow state's lead

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday extended his stay-at-home order statewide through May 15 but said he will allow some nonessential retail businesses to reopen with health precautions.
The Republican governor said there are signs the spread of the new virus has slowed in the state, but there’s no clear indication that deaths and new cases are trending down. He can't more fully reopen the state until that becomes clear, Ducey said.
He’s allowing retail businesses to open next Monday with curbside and delivery service or with appointments, and they can completely reopen by the end of next week if they take steps to allow social distancing. He's said restaurants will not be allowed to reopen their dining rooms before May 12, but he hasn't decided when he'll lift the restrictions now in place.
Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said she hoped the mayors of Arizona, among others, would part of the process in regards to reopening counties and cities across the state.
“We went from having a meeting every day to having meetings twice a week to no meetings at all, and I would think that now, especially as we talk about forging a path forward, it would be really important and crucial for the governor to have the input, the thoughts, the comments, from all the mayors of cities and towns.”
Still, Evans said she was relatively pleased by Ducey's conference on Wednesday.
“I’m happy to see that he is looking to the CDC to determine how we move forward. He was pretty clear that he didn’t necessarily want to put on an arbitrary date as to when things would return to the way they were before. He also indicated that it is unlikely that things will return to normal as quick as maybe some people would like but we are focusing on public health,” Evans said.
“I am excited to see that we are focusing on public health, the health of our economy in Arizona is based off of the health of our residents, the health of Arizonans,” Evans added. She said with an economy based so much around tourism and the service sector, she did not believe recovery was possible without minding the health of the city's residents.
The governor praised the public and business community for adhering to his stay-home and closure orders, saying they saved lives.
“We’ve worked together, we’ve united together. We’re going to continue to take that approach,” Ducey said. “Your actions are working. Everyone is doing their part. It's not that I feel that — I see it.”
Liz Archuleta, chair of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, agreed, saying there was evidence the curve was flattening and that this was the time to be vigilant.
“We are very supportive of the extension of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected Order," she said. "For Coconino County, what it means is that we will continue to provide testing and we will continue to deliver services via the use of technology as we have been since the very beginning of the COVID pandemic in Coconino County and we will continue to operate the EOC [Emergency Operations Center] and to take guidance from our public health officials in Coconino County.”
Regarding possible differences by counties in reopening, Archuleta said Coconino would be going through the executive order and examining future impacts.
“I certainly agree that it’s probably situational and certainly counties differ in terms of their approaches, but I think one thing that is consistent is that we are all bound by the stay-at-home order in Arizona and so that consistency remains across the state," she said.
Ducey closed schools on March 15, bars and restaurants on March 19 and issued the stay-at-home order on March 30. That order allowed people to carry out essential tasks such as working, exercising, going to the doctor, grocery store or pharmacy. It otherwise required people to stay at home and barred nonessential businesses from operating as usual.
He has been under pressure to reopen the state economy from business groups and people who opposed the shutdown order. Some businesses announced Wednesday that they would reopen Friday even if Ducey extended his order, but the governor had a warning for them — they could be jailed or lose their liquor licenses.
“I feel your frustration, and I have a sense of urgency to reopen,” he said. “It would be irresponsible for me to make decisions to reopen ... and have to ask people to do this again.”
And as a former small-business owner, Ducey said he felt the pain and frustration that owners of closed businesses and laid-off workers are feeling. But he said the state can't risk moving too quickly, allowing the virus to spread and overwhelm the health care system. Allowing businesses to open before people feel safe patronizing them would not be helpful, he added.
“I know it's been a long 30 days for all of us, most of all for small business owners,” Ducey said. “It's 15 more days. I’m asking for some patience.”
Deaths have been steadily increasing since Ducey issued his stay-at-home order late last month. He had said he would make any decision on reopening based on the advice of public health professionals.
The governor said Wednesday the data didn't provide a clear enough answer for him to do anything other than to ease his order. The state has seen lower numbers of suspected cases in hospital emergency rooms, but it hasn't experienced a downward trajectory of cases over two weeks or a drop in the percentage of positive tests.
Those are key metrics the Trump administration has set for states to decide whether to start easing restrictions designed to stop the spread of the virus. Ducey said he didn't want to open too early and see new cases force him to reimpose restrictions.
The state tracks confirmed cases. But a lack of testing and the fact that many people have few or no symptoms means the number of cases could be much higher. The state plans a testing blitz over the next three Saturdays where it seeks to test as many as 20,000 people each day.
“We know that we will be inundated because people have been waiting to be tested without doctors’ orders and we do not have an adequate supply of testing kits and PPE," Archuleta said of Coconino County's approach. "We are communicating this to the state — to the Arizona Department of Health Services and to the Office of the Governor — so that we can get the supplies we need.”
Daily Sun reporters Kaitlin Olson and Adrian Skabelund contributed to this article.
