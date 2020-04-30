Ducey extends stay-home order; Flagstaff, Coconino County to follow state's lead

“I’m happy to see that he is looking to the CDC to determine how we move forward. He was pretty clear that he didn’t necessarily want to put on an arbitrary date as to when things would return to the way they were before. He also indicated that it is unlikely that things will return to normal as quick as maybe some people would like but we are focusing on public health,” Evans said.

“I am excited to see that we are focusing on public health, the health of our economy in Arizona is based off of the health of our residents, the health of Arizonans,” Evans added. She said with an economy based so much around tourism and the service sector, she did not believe recovery was possible without minding the health of the city's residents.

The governor praised the public and business community for adhering to his stay-home and closure orders, saying they saved lives.

“We’ve worked together, we’ve united together. We’re going to continue to take that approach,” Ducey said. “Your actions are working. Everyone is doing their part. It's not that I feel that — I see it.”

Liz Archuleta, chair of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, agreed, saying there was evidence the curve was flattening and that this was the time to be vigilant.