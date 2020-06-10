COVID-19 in Arizona: Navajo leaders lay out plan to spend relief funds, shield elderly from ‘this monster’

“We have to shield them from this monster that is taking over our land,” Nez said.

As of June 9, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 28,296 cases of COVID-19 and 1,070 deaths in the state. It said 409,174 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in public and private labs in Arizona, and 6.915% of tests have come back positive for the virus. To date, 5.7% of Arizonans have been tested.

Former health director ‘disturbed’ by increase in cases

Will Humble, who directed the Arizona Department of Health Services until 2015, told KTAR News an additional stay-at-home order may be needed to halt a further increase of COVID-19 cases. He voiced concern about the rise in cases since late May, and a lack of social distancing precautions undertaken by some on Memorial Day.

Northern Arizona Healthcare denies it’s closing Sedona ER

After an ongoing plea for answers from residents, Northern Arizona Healthcare officials met with reporters on June 4 to clarify that they do not have plans to leave Sedona despite financial pressures from COVID-19, according to Sedona Red Rock News. The virtual talk with reporters came after sources suggested the hospital would limit services at its Sedona Emergency Department.

How to help

The Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund has raised more than $4.7 million to help support Navajo and Hopi communities since it was created March 15, according to a press release. Donations made to the group’s GoFundMe page are used to purchase healthful foods and cleaning supplies. The nonprofit offers regular updates on its GoFundMe and social media pages.