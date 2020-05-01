COVID-19 in Arizona: Ducey faces pushback from religious groups and state attorney general

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX – Days after extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, Gov. Doug Ducey is getting resistance from the state’s top prosecutor over health restrictions that allegedly infringe on religious rights.

In an opinion issued Thursday, Attorney General Mark Brnovich challenged the mandatory 6-foot social distancing minimum in the context of religious services.

“This flexible language recognizes that what may be appropriate or feasible in one context may not be appropriate or feasible in another context,’’ wrote Brnovich, acting at the request of state Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Yuma.

Townsend and state Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, are vocal critics of the executive authority exercised by Ducey, a fellow Republican in his second term as governor, to shut down most of the state in late March.

“I believed that the executive order, from the beginning, is a mistake and that he is exercising tyranny over our state,” Farnsworth told Prescott News Network.