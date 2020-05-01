COVID-19 in Arizona: Ducey faces pushback from religious groups and state attorney general

PHOENIX – Days after extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, Gov. Doug Ducey is getting resistance from the state’s top prosecutor over health restrictions that allegedly infringe on religious rights.
In an opinion issued Thursday, Attorney General Mark Brnovich challenged the mandatory 6-foot social distancing minimum in the context of religious services.
“This flexible language recognizes that what may be appropriate or feasible in one context may not be appropriate or feasible in another context,’’ wrote Brnovich, acting at the request of state Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Yuma.
Townsend and state Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, are vocal critics of the executive authority exercised by Ducey, a fellow Republican in his second term as governor, to shut down most of the state in late March.
“I believed that the executive order, from the beginning, is a mistake and that he is exercising tyranny over our state,” Farnsworth told Prescott News Network.
As of Friday, May 1, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 7,962 cases of COVID-19 and 330 deaths in the state. It said 74,879 tests for COVID-19 have been completed as of Friday in public and private labs in Arizona, and 9% of tests have come back positive for the virus that causes the disease.
Counterfeit cleaning supplies seized at border
U.S. border agents in Nogales during March and April seized more than 900 bottles labeled Clorox, KTAR reports, which were found to be “significantly diluted” with water, rendering the solution ineffective as cleaning products.
Private manufacturers team up with hospitals
Intubating a patient for a ventilator has a high risk of infection for medical professionals, as it distributes particles widely while the patient’s airway is accessed. To combat this, medical professionals and local businesses have partnered to build specialized shields, modeled after those developed in Taiwan, KJZZ reports.
Domestic violence calls rise on Navajo Nation
According to KJZZ, domestic violence calls to multiple domestic violence shelters on the reservation have “increased dramatically.” The shelters, which are not supported by federal grants administered by the tribe’s Division of Social Services, have been deemed essential and continue to run during the pandemic.
Seniors, Salvation Army team up
A senior community in Mesa has partnered with the Salvation Army to deliver hot meals for those unable to venture out during Arizona’s stay-at-home order, the East Valley Tribune reports. The Salvation Army is presently delivering about 60 meals a day, the Tribune said.
