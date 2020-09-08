COVID-19 cases on reservation at lowest point since May, but Navajos urged to remain vigilant

Nez thanked the contact tracers who identified and isolated those in contact with that patient. The nation also is continuing its 32-hour weekend lockdowns and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily curfew to curb the disease’s spread.

Black and Indigenous people, Latinos and other people of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 since it took hold in the U.S. in March. The Navajo Nation has similarly endured a high impact, revealing the disparities in health-related resources that continue to fuel the virus’ spread.

“It didn’t take much to have this spread throughout the Navajo Nation,” Nez said as part of his regular updates on the pandemic. “We’re begging you, just to stay home a little bit more.”

He noted that winter is approaching and community members need to help elderly Navajos.

“There is nothing wrong with staying home one year. Just to stay home and take care of your family,” he said.

COVID-19 rates per capita in the Navajo Nation and Arizona are declining, although both once were considered coronavirus hotspots in the U.S.