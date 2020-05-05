Brother of airman facing murder charge arrested in Arizona

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The brother of a man charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher has been arrested after he flew to Arizona to pick up what he thought was a rifle used in the killing, authorities said Monday.

Jon Paxton, spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, said Samuel Gooch had posted bond Monday after he was taken into custody on Sunday in the Phoenix area. He was booked into jail on suspicion of hindering prosecution and attempting to tamper with evidence.

Gooch’s brother, Mark Gooch, has been charged with theft, kidnapping and murder in the death of Sasha Krause. The 27-year-old woman originally from Texas had been living among other members of the Mennonite community in Farmington, New Mexico, before she disappeared Jan. 18. She worked in literature ministry but also filled in as a Sunday school teacher.

Her body was found Feb. 24 along a forest road just outside Flagstaff.

Mark Gooch, 21, who had been an airman stationed at Luke Air Force Base in metropolitan Phoenix, was arrested April 21. His attorney has said Gooch doesn’t have a criminal history and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.