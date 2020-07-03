Bombs bursting online: Towns work to balance fireworks, COVID-19 safety

Mesa, Yuma, Prescott and Surprise have all said they plan to move forward with fireworks shows, with various levels to restrictions, from encouraging people to watch from home or from their cars.

Peoria will have fireworks -- but only on the small screen, with video of previous years’ shows posted online. It’s part of the city’s “All-American Festival at Home,” which aims to make festivities “accessible from computer screens, mobile devices and TVs.” Besides barbecuing tips and craft sessions, the all-day event promises a cannonball contest, ice cream tasting, concerts and clips of past fireworks displays.

Tucson is not canceling its fireworks display, just postponing them to a later date while the city fights to keep the coronavirus in check. Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega said in a statement last week that postponing the annual “‘A’ Mountain Fireworks” is the “right decision to ensure that we stay on track, slowing the spread and for our planned re-opening.”

“It is our intent to hold the event sometime in the future, when we can all safely come together, to celebrate coming out of this time of crisis and our return to a new normal for our community,” Ortega’s statement said.