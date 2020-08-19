As providers turn to telehealth during COVID-19, calls rise for more resources in Indian Country

“It’s been very hard to reach students and families,” she said. “A lot of them are already in survival mode, and this pandemic has really just put a lot of stress and a lot of burden on families.”

Because so many of the families she works with don’t have access to a computer or reliable Wi-Fi at home, she’s sent home learning packets so that parents can work on skills with their children before her check-in calls.

For those she does see via telehealth, one bonus is more direct communication with caregivers, be they parents, grandparents or siblings.

“It’s really helped to build a connection in general,” she said. “I’m Lakota, and that’s not the community I serve. I serve other tribal communities, so being able to listen to what’s important to them or their tribal stories is helpful for me in my practice.”

Hagen and Allison-Burbank said speech pathology is an especially challenging specialty to translate over to telehealth, given that therapeutic exercises require tactile modeling and demonstrations.