As if firefighting wasn’t dangerous enough, crews grapple with COVID-19

“Arizona is already in fire season,” Foreman said. “Over the past couple weeks, the higher-elevation timber country has experienced a handful of wildfires.”

Those have been easy to suppress so far, he said, since it’s still early in the season. But the outlook is more challenging.

“The wildfire season in the Valley is going to be pretty bad,” Valliere said. “As far as looking at the fine fuels and some of the things that we dealt with last year, some things are going to probably be more aggressive this year.”

Foreman said that a reported 1,867 wildland fires – about three-quarters of which were caused by people – burned approximately 400,000 acres in Arizona last year. National forests and some counties in the state have already started implementing fire restrictions to reduce fires started by people.

Those include reminding Arizonans to not throw cigarette butts out the window or drag chains on trailers, Valliere said. And it includes banning campfires, which Coil said may have a double benefit, not only reducing small fires but also minimizing the spread of COVID-19 on campgrounds.