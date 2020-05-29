Arizona mayors glad to get COVID-19 relief funding, wish it had arrived sooner

“This money will be put to use across Flagstaff to improve the quality of life of all residents,” Evans said in a statement.

Evans expressed concern that the state was shortchanging northern Arizona residents.

In the statement, Evans pointed out that the state had received $1.86 billion in federal aid that could be distributed to towns, cities and counties with fewer than 500,000 residents, yet the state had only allocated $441 million for that purpose.

“Additionally, Flagstaff received approximately $115 per resident, while larger Arizona cities such as Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson received approximately $174 per resident directly from the federal government. This means that Flagstaff will receive roughly 66 cents on the dollar to meet the needs of its residents compared to large Arizona cities,” the statement read.

As he made the announcement Wednesday, Ducey was surrounded by a handful of mayors from around the state who thanked the governor for the money, which they said will be best handled at the local level.

“The governor and his staff have reached out to myself and other mayors multiple times and allowed us to share local concerns and to advocate for our fair share of funding,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said in a statement after the AZCares Fund was released.