Arizona jobless rate plummets in August, nearing pre-pandemic levels

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON -- Arizona’s unemployment rate plummeted last month to almost pre-pandemic levels, falling from 10.7% in July to 5.9% in August, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While state officials hailed the drop as a sign that the economy is on the rebound, economists warned the new number may reflect a drop in the overall workforce as much as increase in employment. One expert said “that’s actually bad news, not good news” if it’s a sign that people have given up on getting a job.

Arizona was one of 41 states that saw their jobless rates fall in August, but Arizona’s 4.8 percentage point reduction was one of the steepest in the nation. The state’s unemployment rate also fell below the national rate of 8.4% after being higher than the national average for months.

The August numbers are also the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of schools and businesses in March, throwing the state’s economy into disarray. The unemployment rate jumped from 4.5% in February to 6.1% in March, when business closures were ordered. The rate peaked at 13.4% in April, when more than 400,000 Arizonans were counted as unemployed, before beginning a slow decline.