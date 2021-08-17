Arizona governor blocks cash from schools mandating masks

Democratic House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding said Ducey was creating his own “Hunger Games" for Arizona schools with his actions.

“It’s a sickening irony that he’s doing this by dangling millions of federally provided funds for COVID-19 relief and forcing school districts to choose between the health and safety of kids and educators, or millions in additional funding that Republicans have withheld for years," Bolding said in a statement. “With the delta variant running rampant and COVID-19 cases among children on the rise, it’s disgusting to put a bounty on spreading this illness to kids and punishing schools that try to operate safely.”

And Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a tweet called Ducey's action “the most absurdly dangerous and anti-science step (he) has taken.”

“Until kids under 12 have access to the vaccine, what are parents supposed to do?” she asked. “Just hope their kids don’t get sick and end up in the ICU?”

Ducey's $163 million grant program that uses American Rescue Plan funds excludes any district or charter schools that do not follow all state laws as of Aug. 27 and that don't remain open for in-person instruction for the whole school year.