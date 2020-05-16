Arizona cities, counties push for additional funding from multiple sources

On Friday, the House of Representatives passed a bill that, among other measures, included an additional $375 billion in aid for local governments, $500 billion for states, and $40 billion for tribal and territorial governments.

But that bill is opposed by the Republican majority in the Senate and is thus unlikely to become law.

McSally is among those skeptical providing additional dollars is the right move.

During a virtual town hall with the Mayor of Surprise last week, the senator said she didn’t want to see cities in other states use the new money as a bailout after years of alleged mismanagement.

The senator also indicated she wants to see how the money already provided to local communities through the states can be effectively used before she supports additional funding.

“At the state level, I talked to [Governor Doug Ducey] about getting federal dollars we sent to Arizona pushed down to our communities quickly. We were told by his team that they are working to get the funds out quickly,” McSally said in a statement. “I'm working tirelessly to make sure our cities, towns and counties have the dollars and support they need during this pandemic. Our rural counties and small cities and towns in particular are going to need significant support.”