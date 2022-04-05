34-year-old Salt Lake woman dies after fall in Grand Canyon

A 34-year-old Salt Lake City woman fell to her death in the Grand Canyon Monday evening, officials said.

Grand Canyon National Park rangers received an alert of an unresponsive river trip participant near Ledges Camp at river mile 152 along the Colorado River. Park officials requested the assistance of a Department of Public Safety emergency helicopter due to the darkness.

DPS arrived at the scene around 8:30 p.m. and declared the woman, identified as Margaret Osswald, dead shortly after.

Officials said Osswald hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch. She was on the sixth day of a multi-day private boating trip when she fell approximately 20 feet near camp. Members of the group noted she was unresponsive and started CPR.

The death was under investigation by the Investigative Services branch of the National Parks Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner Tuesday, according to park spokesperson Joelle Baird.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

This marks the second death involving a participant in a private boating trip in recent weeks.

On March 24, 68-year-old Colorado resident Mary Kelley died on the ninth day of a private boating trip. Officials said her boat capsized at the top of Hance Rapid at river mile 77.

An average of 12 people die within the boundaries of Grand Canyon National Park each year. The causes range from natural deaths to falls, drownings and heat-related deaths. More than 4.5 million people visit the park annually.

