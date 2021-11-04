State and feds begin vaccinating skunks after Coconino County issues rabies quarantine

In approving the quarantine, the board gives officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Arizona Game and Fish the ability to begin trapping animals throughout the impacted area. Without that permission, state and federal partners would have to go house to house and ask residents for permission to place traps in the vicinity, Kelley told the board.

Within the 90-day quarantine period, animals caught by licensed trappers will either be euthanized or vaccinated and then released.

Prior to the quarantine declaration, nuisance animals that were trapped were euthanized and then tested for the rabies virus in order to better understand the scale of the issue and prevent its spread, Kelley told the board.

“Game and Fish has already put this into motion -- the reason being is that we don’t want to be relocating any animal that potentially could be sick with rabies,” Kelley said.

Although the official trap, vaccinate and release effort is for a limited time only, Kelley said the Department of Agriculture does plan to keep a staff member in Flagstaff for the next year to check and vaccinate any additional skunks caught by licensed trappers.