State and feds begin vaccinating skunks after Coconino County issues rabies quarantine

In coordination with federal and state agencies, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved a new quarantine and vaccination effort this week for the City of Flagstaff and several surrounding areas.
But rather than being aimed at the coronavirus, this effort is designed to tackle the spread of rabies, which has been found in several small critters in recent weeks.
According to the Coconino County Department of Health, since Sept. 9 as many as 12 animals have been found to have rabies within the Flagstaff area. Those included nine skunks, two bats and one ringtail cat.
A few cases of rabies were also found earlier this year, but county health officials said they believe those cases to be largely unrelated to the more recent trend that has made the quarantine necessary.
The quarantine lasts for about 90 days and impacts the City of Flagstaff as well as several nearby areas of the county, including Fort Tuthill, Flagstaff Ranch Road, Creekside Drive, Quintana Drive and Mt. Elden Lookout Road, said Coconino County animal manager Sabrina Kelley during a meeting earlier this week.
In the past, county officials have requested residents keep animals indoors during a quarantine period, but that does not appear to be the case this time around. Officials, however, do recommend residents keep pets on leashes and make sure their vaccinations are current.
In approving the quarantine, the board gives officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Arizona Game and Fish the ability to begin trapping animals throughout the impacted area. Without that permission, state and federal partners would have to go house to house and ask residents for permission to place traps in the vicinity, Kelley told the board.
Within the 90-day quarantine period, animals caught by licensed trappers will either be euthanized or vaccinated and then released.
Prior to the quarantine declaration, nuisance animals that were trapped were euthanized and then tested for the rabies virus in order to better understand the scale of the issue and prevent its spread, Kelley told the board.
“Game and Fish has already put this into motion -- the reason being is that we don’t want to be relocating any animal that potentially could be sick with rabies,” Kelley said.
Although the official trap, vaccinate and release effort is for a limited time only, Kelley said the Department of Agriculture does plan to keep a staff member in Flagstaff for the next year to check and vaccinate any additional skunks caught by licensed trappers.
This is not the first time the county has issued a quarantine due to rabies, but Kelley told the board that within Coconino County, the issue is largely limited to the Flagstaff area. Rabies is able to spread much easier within the more dense urban animal populations.
In 2001, the county saw an outbreak of the virus that impacted 19 skunks and seven bats that were caught and euthanized.
Then in 2008, the county issued yet another rabies quarantine after several foxes tested positive for the virus. That quarantine impacted the city of Flagstaff and a 20-mile area around the city.
By the time it ended, 14 foxes, six skunks, and one ringtail cat were all captured and euthanized. At that time, one of those infected foxes chased several residents before it could be caught.
Pet owners were also asked to keep their animals indoors as the county worked with the U.S. Departments of Agriculture’s Wildlife Division to vaccinate wild animals against rabies by dropping small packets throughout the region that animals would then consume and be immunized.
Rabies is a virus spread by the bite of an infected animal or direct contact with the saliva of an infected animal.
In Arizona, bats, skunks and foxes are the main animal sources of rabies. Rabies causes severe damage to the central nervous system and usually leads to death once symptoms appear. Effects of the virus, however, are preventable if proper medical treatment is obtained within a certain time frame.
City and county officials ask that residents who observe unusual wildlife behavior report it to City of Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414. Outside of city limits, residents should contact the Coconino County Health and Human Services Animal Management Program at 928-679-8756.
Interactions with a bat, or a bat found in the home, should also be reported.
