Stars vs. safety: Are Flagstaff’s dark skies dangerous?

One of the special things about Flagstaff is its luminous nightscape, achievable through the city’s dark sky ordinances. As April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, however, some local residents wonder whether the lack of lighting at night can have an impact on one’s safety.
According to the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, in 2001, Flagstaff became the world’s first International Dark Sky City. Through implementing strategic lighting solutions, the city paved its way for famously epic stargazing.
Sharlane Herrem, an officer with the Northern Arizona University Police Department, said that while Flagstaff is categorized as a dark sky city, it is not necessarily a dark sidewalk city, as many frequently traveled parts of the city are well lit. Herre explained that while the darkness can tend to make dark sky cities feel less safe, there is not a notable difference in safety between regular cities and dark sky cities.
“In both cities you will have crime, and in both cities you will have people who are precautious and who are not,” Herre said.
Flagstaff resident Savanah DeHart said what is oftentimes scary about the city’s dark skies is not the darkness itself but what or who might be hiding in it. She explained that women are constantly reminded of the threats of sexual assault and otherwise dangerous situations.
With these dangers already looming, darkness can escalate already existent fears for one’s safety, DeHart said.
“I always hear a bunch of stories from people about men following them at places like stores,” DeHart Said. “I’ve even heard situations where men will follow them out to their cars, and that can be even more concerning when it’s dark.”
DeHart described a time when she felt unsafe at night. She said she was at Fry’s at night when her car key battery died and even though the parking lot lights were working, they were a dim yellow, so she could hardly see anything. She said being in the dark and unable to get in her car, she started fearing for her safety should anyone approach.
“I ran back into the store completely freaked out,” DeHart said. “I was just afraid of getting kidnapped or even worse. It’s not an unreasonable fear.”
DeHart elaborated, explaining that a woman’s fear of getting kidnapped or assaulted is not unreasonable when one frequently hears about the sketchy situations other women have faced.
“I’m not just getting the exposure on TV and stuff, it’s in real life too,” DeHart said. “It’s like this girl in my class said someone was following her home from her late class. It’s like your friend who casually mentions the men catcalling her on her way home from the bar.”
With such exposure to potential threats, DeHart explained that darkness can escalate one’s nerves even if just completing a chore like taking out the trash at night.
Herre said women tend to have more hesitations and worries about their personal safety than men do, and that can make living in a dark sky city less appealing, especially if one must walk at night. The NAUPD officer said, however, that there are several ways a person can feel safer at night, even in a city with darker skies.
Herre suggested citizens consider walking with someone else when needing to be out at night, limiting being out alone to the daytime and making sure someone has their location and knows where they will be and when they will be back. Other safety precautions one can take include carrying protective equipment like pepper spray or a knife, and being alert of one’s surroundings.
Herre also mentioned that on the NAU campus, safety escorts are available by calling 928-523-3611. She explained that NAU’s safety escorts are student employees or NAUPD officers who can walk or drive someone who might be concerned about their safety home.