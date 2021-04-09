Stars vs. safety: Are Flagstaff’s dark skies dangerous?

With these dangers already looming, darkness can escalate already existent fears for one’s safety, DeHart said.

“I always hear a bunch of stories from people about men following them at places like stores,” DeHart Said. “I’ve even heard situations where men will follow them out to their cars, and that can be even more concerning when it’s dark.”

DeHart described a time when she felt unsafe at night. She said she was at Fry’s at night when her car key battery died and even though the parking lot lights were working, they were a dim yellow, so she could hardly see anything. She said being in the dark and unable to get in her car, she started fearing for her safety should anyone approach.

“I ran back into the store completely freaked out,” DeHart said. “I was just afraid of getting kidnapped or even worse. It’s not an unreasonable fear.”

DeHart elaborated, explaining that a woman’s fear of getting kidnapped or assaulted is not unreasonable when one frequently hears about the sketchy situations other women have faced.