Stars shine brightly in Flagstaff — Olympic stars, that is

The Sedona connection is important because it is one of the few tracks that open its gates to the public. Plus, the 4,000-foot elevation is ideal for intense workouts, since many sports scientists abide by the “Live High, Train Low” mantra when it comes to hard efforts.

Canada’s Hennigar was able to get her squad to Flagstaff (with trips to Sedona) both in April and early July, a key for the team’s Olympic hopes.

“It’s gone from one April camp to repeat bouts of altitude here throughout the year,” she said. “And various of our athletes and coaches also can use it when it works with their periodization. The best practice is repeated exposure, keep coming to altitude to (acclimate).”

Which, pre- and now post-pandemic, keeps Anthony and Hypo2 busy.

A number of elite athletes — Sara Hall, Schneider, Osako, Seidel, Kim Conley — have bought homes in Flagstaff, and that’s not counting NAZ Elite’s stable of distance runners. Many in the past have worked out their own deals on track times in Sedona and NAU or choose to take to the roads (Lake Mary Road, in particular) and trails (the FUTS, Buffalo Park and lesser-known spots such as Forest Road 700 in Montainaire and FR 222 at Wing Mountain). But large groups of athletes representing countries need something of a Sherpa to lead them.