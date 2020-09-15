Starrlight Books turns the page on its downtown location

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In downtown Flagstaff, where stores and restaurants are opening up again with social distancing and mask regulations in place, a little bookstore is remaining closed.

Starrlight Books was opened around 1984, according to the previous owner Evan Midling, and was taken over by Hugh Fogel about three years ago. Fogel said he had been studying retail for the past 30 years and was interested in the idea of downtown areas and how he could help communities. Fogel is also the Managing Director of The Amusespot Foundation, parent company to Starrlight Books, which is a boutique retailer based in Nevada.

“My companies have always been involved with community,” Fogel said. “We have a foundation that helps schools get books, for example. We drove through Flagstaff and the store was for sale and it kind of fit what I was looking for, and I wanted to see if it was a concept we could try to use our brand to support downtowns that are struggling around the country.”

Now, after three years of owning the shop, Starrlight Books has closed, but only temporarily. Fogel said there had been many issues with stability through his time as owner, including when the city added paid parking kiosks along the streets of downtown. He said even though that had been a struggle for the store, they had gotten past it.