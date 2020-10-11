Starlite Lanes rolls on, pandemic or no

That distinctive crack and rumble of falling pins, so sublime a sound to bowling aficionados, has returned to the Starlite Lanes in Flagstaff.

What, you thought the coronavirus would do in the sport? Hardly. As alley owner Ron Getto likes to point out, you can’t kill bowling even if you tried. Not during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic — and not now during our current health crisis.

Sure, bowling, like other recreational activities, was put on hiatus and forced to deal with difficulties that would make even the ol’ 7-10 split seem like an easy spare pickup. But it’s back, and Getto, in an online posting to his loyal lords of the lanes (aka, his customers), could not help but compare the current situation to the last great viral menace to reach our shores.

“… It is as old as the pyramids and has survived every world war to date,” Getto wrote. “It also outlived the 1918 Spanish flu, which killed over 50 million people worldwide. Ironically, at that time, one of the few prescriptions to avoid getting the flu was in fact — bowling! It was thought that being physically fit would prepare your body better to fight the flu. In no way are we prescribing bowling to avoid COVID-19. We are just pointing out bowling’s resilience and propensity to survive.”