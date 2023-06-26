With warmer, drier and windier weather comes fire restrictions across northern Arizona this week.

Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect starting Thursday across both the Coconino and Kaibab national forests, and within both the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County, officials announced Monday.

Under stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site.

Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.

Using a device that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

Within the city, permits for open burning will not be issued, and the sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited.

The restrictions also prohibit the use of charcoal and wood-fired barbecues in city parks and open spaces.

The restrictions come as officials hope to prevent human-caused fires as fire danger worsens throughout the summer -- and ahead of the weekend of the Fourth of July.

Decisions about fire restrictions are based on a combination of carefully measured factors, according to officials. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought and available firefighting resources.

Additional restrictions could be forthcoming if conditions warrant. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the region receives significant, widespread precipitation during the monsoon season in late summer.

In some areas of the forest, including around Flagstaff, campfires and camping are banned year-round.