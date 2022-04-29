Stage 1 fire restrictions to begin May 5 in northern Arizona

Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions will take effect across the Coconino National Forest as well as the Williams and Tusayan districts of the Kaibab National Forest beginning 8 a.m. Thursday, May 5. The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 1 restrictions at the same time.

Under these restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within developed recreation sites. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation sites. As always, fireworks will remain prohibited on all national and state lands.

While seasonal fire restriction are the norm for northern Arizona, the restrictions will take effect about a week earlier than last year, said Randi Shaffer, U.S. Forest Service public information officer.

“The final decision wasn't really [the Forest Service] alone,” Shaffer said. “We have weekly calls with partner agencies and organizations where we all discuss fire restrictions. And we came to the conclusion that now is an appropriate time.”

The timing comes, in part, as a response to the nearly 20,000-acre Tunnel Fire, which marked an early and aggressive start to Arizona’s fire season. Public demand for fire restrictions swelled soon after the blaze forced hundreds of evacuations northeast of Flagstaff.

“Given the severity of the Tunnel Fire, abiding by fire restrictions is as important as ever,” Shaffer said.

The hope is that slightly earlier fire restrictions do not significantly impact Flagstaff’s tourism economy, said Lori Pappas of Discover Flagstaff.

Her organization aims to be “stewards of the destination,” and will be launching a fire awareness campaign in early May.

“The values of the community are always at the top of mind and being pushed out to our visitors,” Pappas said. The Discover Flagstaff “We know you care, please be fire aware” campaign will be pushed to the “drive market” of Flagstaff tourism, including Phoenix, Southern California, Las Vegas and Albuquerque.

Additional restrictions could be forthcoming if conditions warrant them. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the area receives significant, widespread precipitation.

The criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought and available firefighting resources. Flagstaff remains in long-term drought. According to the National Weather Service, most northern Arizona counties remain in “Fire Weather Watch” status. There is no precipitation in sight for the forecast.

Select fire activities are permitted under Stage 1 restrictions. Using a device, such as a camp stove, that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Violations could result in mandatory appearance in a federal court, fines or jail time.

For information on all Arizona state and federal fire restrictions, including an interactive map, visit wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions. Additional information about the stages of fire restrictions, forest orders, and general forest conditions can be found at fs.usda.gov/kaibab and fs.usda.gov/coconino.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

