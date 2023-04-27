The Cat in the Hat, assisted by Thing 1 and Thing 2, know how to spell. They do it well, they really do. What do you think about that?

On Saturday night, The Nerdettes, a mainstay team that always brings high spirit and competitive edge, won The Literacy Center’s 26th annual Mountain Spelling Bee Bash, held at the High Country Conference Center. Under the title of “The Cat in the Hat Comes Back,” The Nerdettes took back the title from defending champions Herbivorous Spellers.

More than 200 people attended the signature fundraising event.

“We’ve been at all 26 spelling bees,” said Karen “The Cat” Kinne-Herman, speller for the team. “We’ve won three times.”

Winning by a comfortable margin of two points in the final round, The Nerdettes, sponsored by Coast Mountain Properties, outspelled the Innovative Spellerz, sponsored by W.L. Gore & Associates. The spellers for The Nerdettes were Kinne-Herman, Judi “Thing 1” Braudy, and Lisa “Thing 2” Actor. The spellers for the Innovative Spellerz were Julia Patridge, Eva Richtar and Kendall Adkins.

The 2022 champions, Herbivorous Spellers -- whose members were Laura Wasylenki, Ellie Kuznetsova and Dilara Dikilitas -- sponsored by Northern Arizona University, were eliminated early in the competition this year.

In addition to The Nerdettes, the Innovative Spellerz and the Herbivorous Spellers were six other teams: The aMUSing Spellers, sponsored by the Museum of Northern Arizona; Spellbinders, sponsored by Gail D. Lowe, CPA PC; CCC Word Nerds, sponsored by Coconino Community College; Mead Hall Marauders, sponsored by Drinking Horn Meadery; Culture Connection AZ, sponsored by Merlin Planning & Investment Services; and TLC Volunteers, also sponsored by Gail Lowe.

The Mead Hall Marauders took home the honor of having the liveliest band of supporters.

The event included dinner, a fun game of bingo and a silent auction, which included travel packages, an assortment of goodies from Fratelli and Crumble, and even a trip to a Diamondbacks baseball game.

Funds raised for the event will go toward The Literacy Center’s mission.

The Literacy Center’s vision is “Literacy for All,” and the mission of the organization “is to increase the basic English language and literacy skills of adults, teens and families in order to improve the quality of personal, economic and community life for all. Professionally trained volunteers carry out our mission at The Literacy Center and in the community.”

The Master of Ceremonies was Becky Daggett, mayor of Flagstaff. The pronouncer was Mary McGroarty, Northern Arizona University professor emerita. The judges were: Dave Zorn, director of news and sports for Great Circle Media (KAFF); Chris Etling, managing editor of the Arizona Daily Sun; and Rose Winkeler, deputy Coconino County attorney.

For more information about The Literacy Center and its mission, to donate or to volunteer, visit thinkliteracy.org.